SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – One Central Illinois Hospital is ending a pandemic era mental health call line.

Memorial Health announced Monday that their Emotional Support Line will no longer take calls July 1.

“All of the pandemic related kinds of things have come to an end, so it just kind of made sense that we would go ahead and discontinue the line,” Diana Knaebe, the president and system administrator for Memorial Behavioral Health said.

Memorial Health set up the call line in March 2020 in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Knaebe said it was designed to help people dealing with mental health struggles related to the pandemic like lockdowns, online school, and unemployment uncertainty.

“[Calls] ranged from they were distressed and they needed somebody to kind of talk through [it],” Knaebe said. “It could be … trying to figure out ‘How do I handle work, my kids, working at home, my kids are doing homeschooling,’ and all the way to needing resources.”

With that service, Memorial Health said they answered more than 4,000 calls.

But Knaebe said the number of calls coming in have gone down, which also led Memorial Health to make the decision to end the service.

Knaebe added that there’s other resources available for people who need immediate support like calling 988, the national crisis hotline.

“The data is clearly showing that the individuals that are still in our areas that are experiencing some kind of mental health issue is growing,” Knaebe said. “It’s not lessening after the pandemic has ended. So I think we need to be there and be able to help provide that support for individuals.”

OSF also has programs for people who need mental health help. SilverCloud is OSF’s online behavioral health tool teaching people coping techniques to help them handle depression, anxiety and stress. SilverCloud also created a program to help people who needed mental health help related to the pandemic.

Navigation Link connects people with behavioral health resources.

Kirsten Guiliano, the behavioral health manager for OSF’s Peoria region, said OSF saw the number of people seeking mental health care services during the pandemic, including those programs, spike.

“We definitely saw an increase in referrals, both for Navigation Link and for SilverCloud, I would say we got hundreds of referrals,” Guiliano said.

Guiliano said the pandemic was a main trigger for some people’s mental health struggles.

“Not being able to see family, friends, fear of death, fear of getting the vaccine even, fear of how bad it could get with all of the different variants that were coming out,” Guiliano said. “But for others, it was just that add on stress, right, like they’re already feeling it and didn’t seek help, and now this is added on. So now they’re completely overwhelmed.”

In addition to calling 988, the national crisis hotline, people who need help can call Memorial Health’s Mobile Crisis Response at (217) 788-7070 and is available for those in Sangamon, Scott, Logan, Christian, Morgan, Menard, and Mason counties.

For more information on OSF’s Navigation Link, call (309) 308-8150.