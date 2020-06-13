Memorial Health System temporarily furloughs workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of employees at Memorial Health System will be furloughed until September 30.
The organization announced Friday it would affect 460 people, or about 5 percent of their workforce. They said it’s because of decreased patient volumes during the pandemic as well as the continuing fight against the virus. They also made changes to their compensation and benefits program, and reduced leader compensations up to 30 percent.
Memorial Health System also added in a statement:
“Our colleagues are our greatest strength as an organization and decisions of this kind are never made lightly. This is a reflection of the extraordinary circumstances in which we find ourselves and our duty to be responsible stewards of our resources. All of us are incredibly grateful to all of our colleagues at Memorial Health System for their strength, dedication and resolve in the face of immense challenges.”Angie Muhs, Memorial Health System