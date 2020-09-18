Memorial Health System eliminates 143 positions

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Memorial Health System eliminated 143 positions this week.

Memorial furloughed more than 400 employees back in June, and while some of those employees will be coming back in October, the hospital could not bring them all back. The 143 positions makes up 1.5 percent of Memorial’s employees.

Employees were notified Thursday. The hospital refused to say what kind of jobs were eliminated. The positions were spread between Memorial’s locations across central Illinois including Springfield, Lincoln, Taylorville and Jacksonville.

Memorial Health System released this statement after announcing the cutbacks:

The events of this year have reinforced something we always knew to be true: Our colleagues are the greatest asset we have as an organization. That knowledge makes this decision very difficult. We are grateful to all our colleagues at Memorial Health System for their continued dedication to our patients and our communities during these challenging times. Memorial Health System

Memorial is not the only hospital that has made cuts during the pandemic. HSHS Medical Group also laid off 10 percent of their staff across locations in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said Memorial Health Systems laid off employees in June. Those employees were actually furloughed, and continued to receive benefits from Memorial Health Systems.