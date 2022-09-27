SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Memorial Health is offering drive-thru flu shots clinics in Springfield to the public to prepare for flu season.

Flu shots are administered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Friday at a drive-thru lab at 2950 S. Sixth St. An appointment is preferred and can be made here.

Additionally, Memorial Health is offering a second flu shot clinic at a drive-thru lab at 320 E. Carpenter Street on Oct. 1 and Nov. 5 from 8a.m. to 2p.m. Officials say no appointment is necessary for these dates.

Officials call the flu shot an essential part of staying healthy during the winter months.

“The simplest way to prevent the spread of influenza is to never get it in the first place, which is why I encourage everyone to get the flu vaccination now and to continue to take steps to prevent the spread of illness,” said senior vice president and chief physician executive of Memorial Health Dr. Raj Govindaiah. “Everyone should get a flu shot, continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance and stay home if you are sick.”

Memorial Health officials ask people to wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing to the drive-thru clinics, as well as bring a photo ID and insurance card.

For more information from Memorial Health, you can visit this website.