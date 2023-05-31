SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — One of the largest employers in Central Illinois is dropping Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as its employee health insurance provider.

Memorial Health confirmed the company decided to switch to Health Alliance at a May board meeting.

“Memorial Health’s board recently approved selecting Health Alliance as the third-party administrator for its self-funded health plan for the next calendar year,” a spokesperson for Memorial Health said in a statement. “Memorial Health is proud to offer our colleagues competitive benefits, including health insurance that provides access to a wide range of providers.”

Memorial doctors will still remain in the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois network, meaning people with Blue Cross Blue Shield coverage can still see their doctors at Memorial hospitals.

It is another blow for one of the largest health insurance providers in the state. The list includes multiple state fines, leadership changes and tightened regulations on the company.

“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois’ top priority is providing access to quality, affordable health care to our members,” a spokesperson for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois. “We remain grateful for the opportunity to have served Memorial Health’s employees and will assist our members through this transition period.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois dropped Springfield Clinic providers from its network in 2021. After the split, a Target 3 investigation found that Blue Cross Blue Shield’s patient directories were inflated and full of dead ends for patients seeking care.

That investigation led the state to open up one of its own. The Department of Insurance fined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois on two separate occasions. The first fine came last year after the Department of Insurance found the company “failed to report a material change” to the state after the split with Springfield Clinic. The state fined the insurance company a second time after a much more thorough investigation. The fines added up to around $1 million.

The state also recently changed its rules for how companies must report their network’s details, and what actually qualifies as an “adequate” network under the law.