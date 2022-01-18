Memorial Health announces continuation of medical mask requirement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Memorial Health announced on Tuesday that it will continue to adhere to its medical-grade mask requirement as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, in large part due to the Omicron variant.

Patients and visitors must wear a medical-grade mask whenever inside Memorial facilities. Medical-grade masks will be provided at the entrances when patients and visitors check in and they must be worn for the duration of their visit. Patients and visitors may either switch out their personal mask for a medical-grade one or wear the medical-grade mask over their personal one.

Any patient or visitor who does not adhere to the medical-grade mask requirement will not be allowed to enter Memorial facilities.