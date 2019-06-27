Memorial fund established for deputy’s family

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A memorial fund has been established for the Fulton County deputy shot and killed while responding to a call of disturbance and battery.

Deputy Chisum was a four and a half year veteran of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. He was a paramedic with the Fulton County (Emergency Medical Association) EMA, was a member of the West Central Special Response Team, and the ILEAS WMD/SRT Team, Region 6. On behalf of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deputy Chisum. Deputy Chisum dedicated his life to the service of his community. His legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered.”

— Sheriff Jeff Standard

Donations can be sent to:

Mid America National Bank

Canton, Illinois

GoFundMe Deputy Troy Chisum Memorial Fund

