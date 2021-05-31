Memorial Day services honor hometown heroes

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s Memorial Day and we’re honoring the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe.

People throughout central Illinois honored veterans during services today.

One event at Eastlawn Cemetery brought quite the crowd.

American Legion members shot fires into the sky and taps were played to remember these hometown heroes.

“Celebrate the veterans that served and are departed,” said Gary Massey, the chaplain for American Legion Post 71. “To pay respect for the veterans who served and gave their lives. That’s important to me.”

Ceremonies also took place in Champaign, Danville, Springfield, and Mattoon, and also in Gibson City.