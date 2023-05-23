TUSCOLA (WCIA) — This year’s opening of the Tuscola pool is being delayed.

City officials planned to open on May 27. Unfortunately, the pump that circulates the water broke. It’s currently being fixed and there’s no timetable for repairing it.

City Administrator Drew Hoel said he hopes the delay will be brief and knows how much people were looking forward to using it.

“It’s pretty popular,” Hoel said. “We have employees, high school kids, that work out there as lifeguards and cashiers. A lot of families use it day to day. We have senior swims out there, different activities, and things. So, it’s disruptive for sure.”

Hoel said the pump has been there since 1959, the same year the pool opened. He said if they have to replace the pump, it could mean delaying the opening even further.