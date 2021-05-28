Memorial Day events in Champaign, Urbana, Danville, Springfield, Charleston and Mattoon

There are many memorial day events happening in the area. Here are a few you can possibly look into.
9 a.m. on May 31st at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana.
10:30 a.m. on May 31st at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
11 a.m. on May 31st at Eastlawn Burial Park in Urbana.
11:45 a.m. Urbana VFW Post 630, 1303 E. Main Street.
2 p.m. Mount Hope Cemetery Mausoleum in Champaign by the American Legion Post 24.
10 am. on May 31st at Spring Hill Cemetery in Danville.
9 a.m. on May 31st at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield.
10 a.m. on May 31st at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston.
9 a.m. on May 31st at Resthaven Memorial Garden in Mattoon.