Memorial Day events in Champaign, Urbana, Danville, Springfield, Charleston and Mattoon

There are many memorial day events happening in the area. Here are a few you can possibly look into.

9 a.m. on May 31st at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana.

10:30 a.m. on May 31st at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.

11 a.m. on May 31st at Eastlawn Burial Park in Urbana.

11:45 a.m. Urbana VFW Post 630, 1303 E. Main Street.

2 p.m. Mount Hope Cemetery Mausoleum in Champaign by the American Legion Post 24.

10 am. on May 31st at Spring Hill Cemetery in Danville.

9 a.m. on May 31st at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield.

10 a.m. on May 31st at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston.

9 a.m. on May 31st at Resthaven Memorial Garden in Mattoon.