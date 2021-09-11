Memorial ceremony to remember 9/11

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign Fire Department had their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. It was at West Side Park. City leaders, law enforcement, and people from the community were all there to honor the victims. The Champaign Fire Chief says this is also a time to remember military and those who put their own health and safety at risk to save others on Ground Zero.

“I think it’s important we never forget their sacrifice. The sacrifice that they have done, the sacrifice that they encountered, and the sacrifice they endured on those terrorist attacks, and they have endured since, ” said Champaign Fire Chief, Gary Ludwig.

For those who were not able to make it, the city asked people to take a moment of silent reflection, and honor the commitment, to never forget those lost during this national tragedy.