Members divided on indicted county board chair

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt County board chair Ray Spencer is set to chair Thursday’s county board meeting — the first since a grand jury indicted him on charges of forgery and official misconduct nearly a month ago.

In the weeks since the January 13 indictment — and the subsequent summoning of all county board members to appear before a grand jury earlier this month — board business has largely carried on as usual, with Spencer continuing to oversee multiple committee meetings throughout the month.

Unless board members were to decide otherwise, that’s how things are set to continue: Piatt County’s board bylaws don’t contain any provisions on handling an indicted board chair; Illinois’ Counties Code doesn’t either.

“Innocent until proven guilty,” Springfield lawyer Don Craven, who serves as a statewide media contact for legal matters, said of the subject. “It is that simple.”

The only thing that could change that, Craven said, would be a conviction and sentencing, in which case removal would be automatic. Any action prior to that is left up to the board.

Spencer, as well as members Dale Lattz and Renee Fruendt, did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

But according to member Bob Murrell, the board has “not had any discussion” on the topic.

“There is no justification (for removal),” Murrell said. “Allegations go flying around about anything and everything. It’s just an allegation. We have a court system for a reason.”

The charges against Spencer stem from two November incidents between him and Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades: Spencer is accused of illegally attempting to hire outside legal counsel to replace Rhoades, as well as altering an email from Rhoades before sending it to a local newspaper.

While those incidents were related to Spencer’s role as county board chair, Murrell said that despite the indictment he did not actually believe a forgery had occurred, solidifying his decision to “not support” any movement for removal.

Board member Shannon Carroll said he remains a “question mark” on the issue.

“Legal proceedings that are taking place kind of leave us in a spot where guilty or not guilty has not been found,” he said. In addition to following what happens with the charges against him, Caroll said gauging Spencer’s communication “with the rest of the board or (regarding) daily business” would be necessary before making such a decision.

“If he’s not speaking with certain department heads, that could make for a decision for asking him to leave,” he said. “Good communication is the key to a good board.”

For board member Randy Shumard, the issue isn’t necessarily about legality — it’s about “how we’re going to move forward with this county board in a positive direction.”

“Right now, we’ve got ourselves in a mess,” he said. “It’s not just about all of our taxpayers — all of our department heads are suffering with this as well. There’s no doubt in my mind that every time they go into a grocery store or restaurant, they’re having to sit there and try to explain what’s going on with (our) county board.”

Shumard said his issue with Spencer’s remaining chair isn’t limited to the indictment.

Instead, the issue for him includes “decisions made over the past six, eight or ten months.”

“As everybody is well aware, there’s been a lot of issues come up that I just did not feel right that were going on,” Shumard said, pointing to last year’s overall handling of the county’s deficit budget, which, among other things, led to steep cuts to the State’s Attorney’s office, as well as a gutting of the county’s Emergency Management Agency budget.

“That is where things started to take a turn,” he said.

Shumard said he believes the time is right to ask for Spencer to step down, but echoed Carroll in saying there aren’t currently the votes for such a move.

“It’s pretty tough when you’re dealing with an indicted person: You would think that that person would voluntarily step down, or at least voluntarily take administrative leave,” he said. “I think it’s time for this gentleman to step down — he’s going to get us into some messes that we don’t want to be dealing with.”