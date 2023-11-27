CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A private residence hall near the University of Illinois campus is trying to fix a heating problem.

Students living at Bromley Hall are not happy, with some saying they couldn’t sleep in their rooms Sunday night due to the heat.

“If it’s still not fixed, then I’m probably just going to go spend the night at my friend’s house who lives down on Green Street because she has an apartment. So I’ll probably go there,” resident Lexi Vick said.

Vick, a student at the U of I, returned from fall break to winter weather outside and temperatures as hot as a desert inside. Over the weekend, the dorms experienced heating issues that spiked temperatures to 100 degrees. It also caused an overflow of water in some students’ bathroom sinks.

“Expect, at least, for your room to be temperature-controlled if you’re paying this much for housing,” Vick said.

All of Vick’s food and personal items were damaged — just like Lennon Long.

“My very, very nice Martin guitar, it was completely ruined,” Long said. “Brand new strings were basically melted. It was completely out of tune. My multi-vitamin gummies that I had melted together into a giant clump.”

Long said they were unaware of what was going on.

“We had absolutely no info. So they basically just told us we had to tough it out. We didn’t get any info on what’s going on. All we had to do was sit in our rooms and open up our windows.”

While this was happening, students like Vick were trying to save what they could from their rooms.

“All of these things she had bought for me to make it a nice room and stuff for my transition into college, and like make it more home-y and stuff for me,” she said. “And all the food that I eat on a regular basis because I can’t have their food because it’s not specifically gluten-free.”

We reached out to a spokesperson for Bromley Hall who sent the following statement: