Meijer temporarily halts product in-store returns

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — After announcing Thursday that reusable bags couldn’t be brought into stores, Meijer today said it’s also putting a temporary stop on accepting product returns until April 16.

The move is an effort to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 within the company’s 248 stores across the Midwest. It applies to all recalls, exchanges and deposit refunds. The only services at the Customer Service desk that remain open are the lottery, Western Union and postal services.

The company has extended its return policy eligibility date to 120 days after purchase for all items.

Meijer has also temporarily discontinued Sodastream exchanges, automotive battery returns and carpet cleaner/power washer rentals from Bissell. The company said it will, however, accept back any previously rented Bissell cleaner or power washer but is requesting only the customer touch the equipment and return it to the fixture.

Meijer operates 248 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.