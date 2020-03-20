Meijer stores change hours to accommodate community members

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Meijer announced they will be expanding their store hours for the foreseeable future.

Officials said these new hours are dedicated for senior citizens, customers with chronic health issues, essential service workers and store team members.

Meijer stores and pharmacies will dedicate 7 – 8 a.m. for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They will the set aside that same hour for essential service workers and store team members on Mondays and Wednesdays. “Our adjusted store hours will ensure all of our customers have access to the products they need in the cleanest shopping environment possible,” said Meijer President/CEO Rick Keyes. Essential service workers include all medical workers, first responders and law enforcement.

Store locations will close overnight starting at 10 p.m. starting Friday. They will open each morning at 8 a.m.. They will have the same hours for Meijer Express convenience Pay-at-the-pump fuel sales is still a 24-hour-service.