Meijer asks customers to avoid bringing reusable bags into stores

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — All 248 Meijer stores across the Midwest are requesting that customers no longer bring their own reusable bags into their buildings, according to a company press release Wednesday.

The only exception to the rule is for customers using the stores’ Shop and Scan services, which allow customers to pre-purchase their groceries.

The change is related to COVID-19 concerns; the release said employee safety and store sanitation prompted the move.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 can “remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials,” although it is more common for the virus to spread from person-to-person.

Meijer, is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer that operates 248 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.