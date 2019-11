FILE – In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to over $450 million, just hours before the drawing, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You might want to add a Mega Millions lottery ticket to your list while you’re out shopping on Black Friday. The jackpot now stands at $243 million.

It’s the highest amount since early June.

The drawing is on Friday night at 10 p.m.