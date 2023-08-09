TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The jackpot for tonight’s Mega-Millions drawing now stands at $1.58 billion.

This will be the largest in the game’s history and the third-largest prize in any U.S. Lottery game. The winner will have the option of picking a lump-sum payment or an annuity with an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Atwood resident John Bereta bought several tickets for tonight’s lottery and said the first thing he’d do if he won is give back to the community.

“I would take care of my family,” Bereta said. “Then there’s a school in Atwood that I know needs repairs, so I would have them tear it down and build a new one.”

This marks the second billion-dollar prize up for grabs this summer. Last month a Powerball player bought a winning ticket in Los Angeles for A $1.08 billion jackpot.