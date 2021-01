NATIONAL (WCIA) — Lottery players will have another shot at the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions top prize climbed to an estimated $865 million. That is the biggest Jackpot in more than two years.

Powerball is not far behind at $730 million. That drawing is Wednesday night. It is the first time both Jackpots have topped $700 million.