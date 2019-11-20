Meeting to be held to discuss closing streets around medical campus construction

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City council said they will vote next month on whether they will vacate the streets around a medical campus being built, including one that will be shared between two medical centers.

Carle gave a presentation to the council Tuesday night. Their campus will sit along Logan Street, the same road OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center sits on. OSF is concerned partially closing Logan Street would delay access to their emergency department.

Carle gave a statement after the meeting, saying:

“We are very encouraged by the positive response and the opportunity to provide additional details on the proposed development in addition to responding to any concerns from the City Council members. It’s our continued hope to partner with the community to provide healthcare solutions.” Karen McDevitt, Carle Foundation Enterprise Communications Manager

A special meeting will be held in mid December for the city to discuss the matter further. A vote will be on December 17.