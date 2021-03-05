Meeting to address gun violence

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– A few Central Illinois community members are coming together to address recent violence. Police in Springfield and Decatur say they’re dealing with retalitory shootings in their communities, and something needs to be done.

There will be a meeting in Decatur. One of the big goals is to discuss ways to connect people to resources in the community like counseling, jobs, and education. Some of the participants include a certified counselor, Boys and Girls Club leaders, and pastors. There will be speakers from Chicago there too.

Rev. Courtney Carson is one of the hosts of the event. “My call is to all my brothers. Put your guns down. Our young people are seemingly on a death march, and they’re willingly raging warfare against each other without real concern for their future and nobody’s winning,” said Carson.

The meeting will be in Richland Community College’s auditorium Friday night. It starts at 6pm.