Meeting planned for Sullivan parents

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A meeting, which offers parents of Sullivan students a time to come together and receive support, has been planned for Sunday.

Parents will also learn some tips on how to speak to their students about this tragedy.

The fatal crash that took the lives of Sullivan student Tyson G. Mendoza, 5, and Lori E. Samples, 56 happened Friday.

According to Sullivan School Super Intendant Ted Walk, an area crisis team consisting of local school psychologists, school social workers, and school counselors will be available to provide support services for anyone that needs it.

Informal Meeting

September 29 4:30 p.pm.

Sullivan Elementary School Gym