Meeting dedicated to commemorate tragedy

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A meeting led by the Community Coalition will be dedicated to commemorate the tragic accident leading to the death of Kiwane Carrington.

Carrington was 15-years-old when he was shot and killed by a police officer in 2009.

The theme of this month’s meeting is “From Mourning to Movement” and Community Coalition members will come together and remember the incident that led to the formation of the coalition nearly ten years ago.

Breaking from its usual large-group meeting format, the meeting will allow attendees to reflect on the community’s progress and discuss how together the Champaign-Urbana community can continue to collaborate and strengthen police-community relationships, address community violence, encourage youth education and development, and promote community engagement.

All members of the public are welcome to attend.

Commemoration Meeting

October 9, 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Holiday Inn

101 Trade Center Drive