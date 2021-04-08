Meeting creates safe space for mothers of shooting victims; brainstorm ideas to end the violence

Yvonne Miller wears a t-shirt with a picture of her son, Christopher Kelly, on it. He died in August 2020 after being shot in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Mothers of shooting victims gathered at Neil Street Blues in Champaign on Thursday.

The meeting follows a shooting in Urbana this week that left a 2-year-old hurt and after President Biden announced several new action steps against gun violence across the nation.

The gathering had two purposes. One was to create a safe space for moms to grieve together and support each other in that grief. The other was to brainstorm ideas for how to get guns off the street in Champaign, Urbana, and the surrounding areas.

They met with Maurice Hayes, founder of HV Neighborhood Transformation, to collaborate between organizations. They said the more people working together on this, the better.