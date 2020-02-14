Meeting addresses possible solutions for flooding areas

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — A meeting was held Thursday night to talk about flooding in the area.

Officials were looking a study done on a river that runs through Iroquois County that has caused flooding issues for years. It was done by Christopher Engineering.

In addition to looking at the study, officials looked at a referendum for the March Primary ballot. It would create an Iroquois County River Conservancy District. Officials said it would reduce impact of flooding in the county.

Officials said they would use an estimated $93,000 in revenue from property taxes per year to pay for the conservancy district. That number is based on statutory rate of .083 percent.