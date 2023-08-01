ASSUMPTION, Ill., (WCIA) — In Our Town Assumption, you can’t go downtown without passing a big colorful garden at Second and Chestnut streets. It’s the town’s pollinator garden and the whole town teamed up to make it happen.

Vinnie Zuber is one of the driving forces behind the blooming beauty. He wears a lot of hats in town and is the type of guy everyone knows. He’s been involved with the library’s beautification, taught math for many years and is now spreading his passion for the outdoors with everyone.

Zuber has always loved gardening. He has memories of working outside with his mom as a little kid. So now, many years later, he’s rolling up his sleeves and getting to work in Our Town Assumption.

Assumption’s pollinator garden used to be a gas station and repair shop. When it closed, Zuber was one of many alongside Joan Stringer who wanted to do something with the space.

“I just like helping people out,” Zuber said. “And doing things that people are happy to see or be pleased with.”

Assumption also calls him the “Puzzle Master.” There’s one on display in the garden that he completes himself. It rotates every few weeks.

“Step number one was just to lay things out according to the way she [Joan] wanted them and went from there,” Zuber said.

Part of that involved laying bricks. Some have a deeper meaning than you may think.

“We had a brick factory way back and they provided all the brick for the laying of the sidewalks,” Zuber said.

When concrete started to replace it, that’s when the bricks ended up at the garden. Some of them are on display, and other ones are used as edging on the ground.

“I had to dig it up and do it several different times to where it is today,” Zuber described.

So, what keeps him motivated to keep going?

“Just to see the smiles on people’s faces,” he said. “And the thank yous as you’re rushing and somebody stops and says ‘I appreciate what you’re doing.’ Just to me, it’s thrilling. Enjoyable.”

Almost every flower in the garden is donated by the community. Some come from people’s gardens and others from different farms. Zuber said it really paints a picture of the whole town coming together.