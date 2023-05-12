SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fire Marshal has a new four-legged worker who’s making a paws-itive change for downstate Illinois.

K9 Rowan and his handler, Special Agent Kyle Rentfrow, will work in Effingham and other areas in central and southern Illinois as an arson dog.

Rowan is a two-year-old Yellow Labrador mix. He was raised in Michigan to be a disability service dog, but officials said his ‘strong work drive’ made him a better arson dog.

Arson dogs can sniff out accelerants at fire scenes, which help determine the origin of home and business fires, assist in cold cases, and uncover potential evidence in homicides.

State Farm representatives say arson dogs save investigators time and money. State Farm provided Rowan and Rentfrow’s four-week training course and related expenses.

“We feel law enforcement officials should have every tool possible to combat this costly — and sometimes deadly — crime,” Heather Paul, the national Arson Dog Program Coordinator for State Farm, said. “These K9s enable investigators to do their job more efficiently and effectively.”

Statistic from the National Fire Protection Association show there’s an average of 52,260 intentionally set structure fires during the five-year period from 2014 to 2018 in the U.S.

Intentionally set fires caused an estimated 400 civilian deaths, 950 civilian injuries, and $815 million in direct property damage each year.

There’s 95 active Arson Dog teams across the U.S. and Canada. Rowan and Rentfrow are the seventh team for the State Fire Marshal’s Office currently in service.

More information on the Arson Dog program can be found on their website.