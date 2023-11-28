GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Throughout the holidays, we are constantly reminded to hold each other a little closer. This season, the Fields family is more grateful than ever after a scary cancer diagnosis.

Millie Fields was living life like any other 6-year-old in Gibson City, playing sports and being involved throughout town.

But, that sense of normalcy was flipped upside down in 2022.

“One night she fell asleep on the sofa, we were watching TV, and we noticed she was snoring really bad. Had a little bit of apnea where she’d stop breathing,” Rikee Fields, Millie’s mom, described.

That was the red flag she needed to know something wasn’t right.

“When she woke up from her nap, I looked in her throat and I could actually visualize the tumor,” Rikee Fields said.

They went to doctors, tried different medicines, and ultimately ended up at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

“We didn’t think it would be a big deal,” Casey Fields, Millie’s dad, said. “It was just going to be they’d go in there, cut it out, do some medicine, and then it would be done. But it definitely wasn’t that.”

Instead, it was stage four rhabdomyosarcoma. It’s a rare cancer of soft muscle tissue, connective tissue or bone.

The diagnosis was something Rikee and Casey were never expecting to hear.

“She got a bunch of surgeries right away and scans,” Casey Fields said.

Millie went through 42 weeks of chemotherapy and nine weeks of radiation.

“It was terrifying just to have to go through it with her, Rikee Fields said.

They also have four other children at home to worry about and care for too. But, Gibson City rallied around them to make it a little easier.

“One kid would go to one family, another kid would go to another family, our family would come help,” Casey Fields described. “Our community here in Gibson City was fantastic.”

That’s just what the family needed, so both parents could stand by Millie’s side in Chicago until they got the best news they could’ve asked for. A “cancer-free” phone call.

“It just hit me. I broke down balling, tears. It took me a while to comprehend too,” Casey and Rikee said.

The emotions don’t end there. Gibson City Melvin-Sibley schools wanted to help celebrate “Mighty Millie.” To do so, they organized a parade complete with posters, bells, students and staff.

“It was great for us, and Millie obviously, but for the rest of the kids to know that she did it. We did it. We did it together,” Casey Fields said.

The parade was more than just pomp and circumstance. It marked the end of a milestone, making sure Millie’s contagious laugh will be celebrated for years to come.

Casey and Rikee know their daughter is an inspiration. Millie continued going to school a few days a week and was playing sports between treatments. As for how she’s doing now, Millie continues getting regular scans. That’s the routine the next two years.

If you want to follow Millie’s journey, you can visit this Facebook page to learn more and stay connected.