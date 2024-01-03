DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — It can be tough when navigating a new environment and learning in a new space when you start college. At the Danville Area Community College (DACC), there’s one man in particular trying to bring some calm to the chaos.

“Here on this campus, minority males do not complete degrees or certificates. A lot of them drop out,” JR Scruggs, the “Iconic” advisor said.

He’s aiming to change that by creating a safe space with an outlet like Iconic. It’s a mentoring-style group giving minority male students access to counseling and other support while connecting with a group.

“When it comes to ‘oh you’re struggling in this? You should just go over here they’ll help you.’ It’s good to have someone who’s been here a few years and knows what’s going on already,” Trevin Williams, an involved student, said.

He said it also helps him gain networking skills; Jalin Howell feels the same.

“I can go up and approach somebody now,” Howell said. “It’s a home away from home. People you can talk to who have relatively the same experiences as you. It’s a way to get resources to get help with classes or even small things.”

They all agree that JR is one of the people they have to thank for setting the trajectory of their lives.

“It’s a good experience. Most of our Iconic members know JR from The Boys and Girls Club,” DeCarlo Flagg, another student, said. “Majority of us are previous Boys and Girls Club participants. It’s just a full circle moment from when we were younger to now…that connection we still have with each other.”

Howell has known JR since he was a little kid too.

“He’s never afraid to challenge someone and make them better. That’s what he’s done for me,” he said.

Each student knows this program is helping them reach their goals, especially when it comes to looking at four-year universities to transfer to. They all have different backgrounds and are studying subjects spanning sports management, business and pre-med. No matter the interest, JR is making sure they’ll get there.