TAYLORVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Growing up, Dwayne Wheeler looked up to his family members in law enforcement. “I actually wanted to be an FBI agent at one time,” the Taylorville Police Chief said.

Flash forward a few years and now, he’s following in those family members’ footsteps.

Wheeler’s career hasn’t always been easy, but he knows the tough days are worth it to keep the community safe. He grew up in Chicago and started his career right outside of the city in Maywood. That’s where he was in charge of the gang and narcotics task force.

It was a niche that set a foundation for the rest of his career. Now, it’s something he’s focusing on in Our Town Taylorville.

“We developed a community action team,” Wheeler said. “Where we could take care of problem housing that we have. Neighborhoods that are bad.”

Part of that includes the “Safe Passage Program” to help people who are addicted to drugs.

“We wait for them to come in. They can walk through our doors 24 hours a day 7 days a week and ask for safe passage,” Wheeler described.

From there, they’re connected with coordinators who will talk with them and get them treatment.

That’s not the only side of policing he’s focusing on.

“We do more than just write tickets and arrest people and chase drugs,” Wheeler described.

He and his department are connecting with the community.

“An elderly lady needed another air conditioner. She had one that was breaking down so she called,” he said.

After asking around, they picked up an AC unit and dropped it off to her.

Wheeler wants to set an example for the young officers he works with.

“A police chief and a deputy chief and lieutenant should be on the street with the officers,” Wheeler said.

He wants to make a difference in the town he now calls home, and support the people he’s become so connected with.

“The people here are just incredible. It makes me want to work harder for them,” he said.

Right now, Wheeler is working toward his doctorate, studying global leadership and criminal justice.

He also has a master’s degree in clinical mental health and wants to help people work through challenges in town. He’s especially passionate about applying those skills to then support the homeless population in Taylorville.