Medical-surgical team honored with prestigious award

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A medical-surgical team at Carle Hospital is getting national recognition for their exceptional work.

The cardio unit received the “Prism Award” from the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses. It spotlights their staff’s achievements based on patient care and medical excellence.

Sandra Lampitt went into Carle for heart surgery. She says her time in the hospital and the way she has been treated has been incredible.

“I’ve just been so blessed. They’ve been all so very nice,” says Lampitt. “You press the button and they’re right here and never complained about it. They’re so happy to help and I’m so blessed by every nurse I’ve had I’ve just loved them.”

Crystal Griest is one of the nurses honored by this award. She says, “I do this job because I want to make a difference in people’s lives. As things have gone further on in my career, a lot of it is the people I work with and the heart they have for it too.”

Only 40 medical-surgical hospital units in the world have received the “Prism Award.”