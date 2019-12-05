Medical students give over 90 pairs of shoes to kids

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)—This time of year, money can be tight for families, especially for those that have multiple kids.

A group of medical students is doing their part to make sure children in Springfield have one necessity.

Students in SIU School of Medicine’s Pediatric Interest Group are giving out more than 90 pairs of shoes to children in Springfield School District 186.

The group started by fitting shoes for students at Enos Elementary Thursday. The medical students raised money to buy the shoes while Enos faculty members identified the children who would benefit from the partnership.

“At SIU we are kind of lucky because our medical school is right near downtown where the need for this service is really, really present. To be able to work with the local kids and see us being able to make a difference has been such a rewarding experience as a future pediatrician,” said fourth-year medical student Lauren Grant.

The group will bring the program to McClernand Elementary School on Monday, December 9th.