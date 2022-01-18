Medical students design innovative bionic knee brace

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Two students at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine want to help people with cerebral palsy. For their capstone project, they designed a bionic knee brace to improve mobility.

They say they’re very excited to be a part of something that could potentially change patients’ lives.

Many people with cerebral palsy have a hard time walking, making everyday tasks difficult to do alone – even at home.

Dylan Mann and Shahnoor Amin felt they could improve the technology that’s currently available, so they came up with a powerful bionic knee brace. It senses when a person is trying to bend their leg, and helps move their muscles.

“It’s not just about me. It’s about the people that this could help,” Mann said. “And it’s specifically about making them be able to do the things they want to be able to do.”

“Maybe even just walk across the room or take a walk across the park – things maybe they always feared that they could never do,” Amin said.

Mann and Amin hope their bionic knee brace can eventually be used by even more patients, like those recovering from a bad car crash or a stroke.

The students hope to have an updated prototype ready to use by this spring. It wouldn’t be on the market, yet… But that’s the ultimate goal.