URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Carle Illinois College of Medicine students gathered at Alma Mater on Saturday to kick off their efforts to collect medical and physical supplies for Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

“We were extremely happy with the community support we received Saturday,” Kaden Rawson said. “The generosity of the people in the Champaign-Urbana area is astounding. It’s heartening to see people in our community come together and support people from another corner of the world.”

For those still looking to donate, they are be accepting supplies until March 19.

You can drop off supplies at the following locations in Champaign-Urbana during their business hours: Heel to Toe, Athletico, Body ‘N Sole Sports and ISS Inc.

A list of suggested donations and further information about the supply drive can be found here.

Students are not accepting any financial donations at this time, but they are encouraging the public to donate directly to the International Red Cross Committee, Ukraine Crisis donation page and the Ukrainian Government.