CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — When it comes to playing sports, it can be scary as a parent to watch your child get hurt on the field. Now, new research from the Carle Illinois College of Medicine is unlocking clues that can improve detecting concussions in high school athletes.

Annabelle Shaffer, a third-year medical student at the college, has led the research along with Dr. Paul Arnold.

“We are seeing damage from these concussions at a young age,” Shaffer said.

She wants to make sure kids can still do what they love while playing safely. To do that, she teamed up with 19 Central Illinois high schools and their Carle athletic trainers.

First, the researchers looked at about 3,000 student baseline assessments on the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT 5) forms. That’s how they generated normative values.

That way, the research team and athletic trainers can bridge a gap in various sporting programs.

“When a kid comes in after having a concussion they can hopefully detect changes from their baseline and know they’ve had a concussion,” Shaffer explained.

She knows this type of study is unique because there isn’t much concussion research for high school athletes in particular, mainly at the professional and collegiate levels.

So far, the research uncovered big differences between athletes based on age, gender and other conditions.

“Overall, we see girls are performing better on balance assessments and also the cognitive and concentration scores compared to their male counterparts,” Shaffer said. “One thing we also see is that female athletes are showing a lot more signs and symptoms at a greater severity.”

At the end of the day, she hopes this changes the landscape for kids while playing sports and staying active.

“We are seeing damage from these concussions at a young age so detecting them is really important to hopefully make sports safer for kids,” she added.

As for the next steps, Shaffer hopes to further analyze re-assessment data for students who did have a concussion. She also plans to look at differences in the responses pre and post-COVID.