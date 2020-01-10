Medical marijuana use contributing to low supply

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Some dispensary workers are trying to keep up with demand for medical and recreational marijuana. At the end of last year, the state added new conditions for medical marijuana use. As a result, patient counts surged.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows the number of approved applications for the Medical Cannabis Patient Program more than doubled from 2018 to 2019. That’s made it more difficult for dispensaries to keep recreational pot on the shelves too. Numed Urbana says once it hit a certain point, it had to cut off the sale of recreational marijuana. The business was not selling marijuana Thursday for recreational use but intends to have edibles, topicals, and vape pens on sale Friday.