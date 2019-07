DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)-- Several businesses have temporarily closed this year because they were considered hazards. Some people say it seems like restaurants can't seem to keep their doors open, but the Macon County Health Department says things aren't always as they appear. Customers have watched their favorite restaurants temporarily close because of health concerns. Now they're wondering what might be lurking in the kitchen and landing on their plates.

"I mean it's scary," said Lorrie Tinker. "They have a responsibility to keep their kitchens clean and their establishments clean," said Michael Irwin. That's exactly what the Macon County Health Department's Environmental Practitioner Brian Wood says his office is trying to do. "Our first priority of course is the protection of public health is to provide safe food for people when they go out for dinner," said Wood.