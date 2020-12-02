Medical company gets boost thanks to East Central Illinois workNet funding

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign startup is leveraging a certification from East Central Illinois workNet to position itself as an internationally-certified medical device manufacturer.

The company, PhotoniCare, plans to pursue certification through the Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) in hopes of opening new sales opportunities. An Incumbent Worker Training program funded by East Central Illinois workNet will help the company’s employees complete that certification and expand their expertise.

According to a news release, PhotoniCare designs and manufactures a device called the TOMi Scope, an imaging device that allows doctors to see whether fluid is present behind the ear drum and make more informed decisions regarding ear infection diagnosis and treatment.

The Incumbent Worker Training will enable PhotoniCare employees to create and maintain a quality system that is fully compliant with the MDSAP regulations, allowing the company to expand its assembly workforce and make sure devices are built to quality standards.