Mediacom helps provide students with reliable internet

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — One company is helping to close the digital divide for students in Rantoul.

Mediacom’s ‘Connect2Compete’ is a program that provides students and families with affordable and reliable internet. 32 families in Rantoul currently use it.

To qualify, you must have one child in the household that gets free or reduced lunch. There is no contract and a flat-fee cost per month.

Mediacom says the need for reliable access to internet is more this year because of the pandemic.

“I’m hoping with this connection that the students and their families who’ve had to turn to virtual learning can have an affordable and reliable internet connection at home,” says Emily Frimml, Mediacom public relations specialist.

Connect2Compete is available in all areas where Mediacom delivers broadband service. Other families in nearby communities like Mahomet and Tolono also use it.