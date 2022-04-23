URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana park district had its annual earth day event Saturday, but this year there was a twist.

They usually hold the event at the Urbana nature center. This year it was at meadow brook park. They had everything from kite flying to insect sweeping.

Champaign County Forrest Interim Director of education Stacey Clementz said, “You know earth day is the perfect time to come out it is important anytime for any age. Getting out in nature is really important for your mental and physical health, as well as an appreciation for nature, means that you will actually care for nature.”

This was the first year Urbana park district held an earth day event since the start of the pandemic. They say they plan to continue holding the celebration in a big fashion.