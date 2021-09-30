McRib returning to McDonald’s menus

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — It is officially announced on Thursday that the legendary McRib will be back on McDonald’s menus for a limited time starting from November 1.

The McRib was introduced to fast-food lovers in 1981. At first, it was only added to the food menus of McDonald’s in Kansas City. In 1982, the McRib was added to McDonald’s food menus across the U.S. Then, it also made a debut internationally in Germany, New Zealand and France.

“In the 80s, the masterminds behind McDonald’s food innovation had a truly unique idea: an undeniably delicious sandwich that could be enjoyed during the colder seasons,” said Senior Archives Manager at McDonald’s Mike Bullington. “Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or first-timer, there is no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it.”

According to officials, the McRib has quickly become a fan-favorite thanks to the unmistakable flavor of the seasoned boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce and topped with slivered onions and tart dill pickles on a homestyle bun. The hype around the McRib even gave birth to the phrase ‘McRib Season.’