MCORE traffic changes

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There will be several changes drivers at U of I’s campustown should look out for this week.

As the MCORE project moves forward, traffic patterns are changing. Instead of working on the east half of Wright Street, crews will start work on the west half.

John, Daniel, and Chalmers Streets will be closed at Wright. There will be new parking restrictions on those streets. Wright Street will be one-way, only for northbound traffic. Officials suggest you find another route if you can.