BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA)- Illinois State Police were investigating a DUI on the side of Prospect Road in Bloomington, around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, when another driver failed to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear end of an ISP squad car.

The driver, a 24-year-old male, was arrested by Bloomington police for driving under the influence and cited for violating Scott’s Law, along with other traffic violations.

The Trooper was treated at an area hospital.

ISP says this is the 9th incident in 2022 alone, and failure to comply with Scott’s Law has sent 4 Troopers to the hospital.

Scott’s Law, otherwise known as Move Over Law, states the following.

Approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

