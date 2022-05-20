MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county coroner released further information on a 17-year-old Gibson City boy who was killed in a crash.

In a news release, McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder said preliminary autopsy results indicated Colin Bane died from multiple blunt injuries he received after his car was hit by a semi.

Troopers said Bane was driving his vehicle on Route 9 while a semi-truck was driving on CR 2600 E. Troopers stated the driver of the semi did not stop at a stop sign and hit Bane’s car.