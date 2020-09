DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department is set to reopen Tuesday after shutting down Monday.

Officials said one health department employee tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. They closed their doors to deep-clean and sanitize the building.

The health department will call all people who were in close contact with the employee who tested positive.

Macon County is currently at warning level status for COVID-19.