MCHD reports deaths of three additional residents with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department announced the deaths of three additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials stated there were also 22 new COVID-19 cases within the county. There is now a total of 1,186 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 35 deaths.

Of those total cases, officials said 702 residents have been released from isolation while 440 remain isolated at home. There are currently nine residents with the virus that are hospitalized.