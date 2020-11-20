MCHD reports deaths of 8 residents with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the deaths of eight additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, the health department said the patients included three men in their 60s, two men in their 70s, a man & woman in their 80s and a woman in her 90s.

Additionally, the health department reported 98 new COVID-19 cases in the county. In total, there are 5,701 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 103 deaths.

Of those total cases, 3,815 people have been released from isolation. There are 48 people hospitalized with the virus and 1,735 that are at home in isolation.