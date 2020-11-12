MCHD reports deaths of 6 additional residents with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported six more residents with COVID-19 have passed away.

In a news release, the health department said the patients were four women in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s as well as two men in their 70s and 80s.

Additionally, health officials reported 80 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 4,794 COVID-19 cases in the county, including 81 deaths.

Of those total cases, 3,177 people have been released from isolation. There are currently 31 residents hospitalized with the virus and 1,505 in home isolation.