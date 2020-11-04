MCHD reports deaths of 4 more residents with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported four more residents with COVID-19 have passed away.

Additionally, the health department reported 128 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. However, officials said one of the recently-reported cases was the resident of another county. Therefore, the case will be transferred to another health department. The county’s total will rise by 127.

There is a total of 3,899 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 65 deaths. Of those total cases, 2,648 people have been released from isolation.

Currently, there are 29 people hospitalized with the virus and 1,157 people in isolation.