MCHD reports deaths of 4 additional residents with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the deaths of four residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, the health department said the patients were two women in their 80s and two men in their 70s and 100s. There have been 75 residents with COVID-19 that have passed away.

Health department officials also reported 158 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 4,716 COVID-19 cases in the county. Of those cases, 2,867 people have been released from isolation.

There are currently 30 residents hospitalized with the virus and 1,744 people in home isolation.

